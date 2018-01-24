search on deccanchronicle.com
KT Rama Rao showcases Telangana at World Economic Forum meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 2:14 am IST
KT Rama Rao interacted with several world business leaders at the session.
Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao (left) and Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh — the sons of Telangana and AP Chief Ministers respectively, during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Telangana is being represented for the first time at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos by a delegation led by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao who will attempt to introduce the ‘youngest state of India’ to the world at the five-day convention.

Mr Rama Rao interacted with several world business leaders at the session. He also met with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, AP IT minister Nara Lokesh and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

 

He said, “Even though Telangana has received invitations over the past three years, this is the first time we are promoting the state here. Throu-gh this convention, we will introduce the busin-ess environment in the state and the policies of the TS government. We will meet several companies in the course of this convention.” He met with Indorama Ventures CEO Aloke Lohia and discu-ssed the prospects of textile plant in Telangana. 

Tags: kt rama rao, world economic forum
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




