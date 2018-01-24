search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad High Court warns Telangana, AP on land acquisition

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 2:12 am IST
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday cautioned TS and AP governments that it would stall the ongoing land acquisition process if they continued to be negligent in paying compensation to land owners.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M. Ganga Rao held out the caution while dealing with a taken-up case based on a letter by Mahbubnagar district judge G. Venkata Krishnaiah to the Chief Justice.

 

The bench expressed disple-asure at the AP government for not furnishing details of cases and at the TS government for furnishing incomplete details. The bench told the chief secretaries of both states that they would have to appear in court if they failed to furnish the information.

When the case came up for hearing, AP government counsel sought more time to file the report. 

The bench on December 26 had directed the chief secretaries of both states to file reports stating the number of cases pending for compensation, the money involved and the time required to clear payments. The district judge in his letter wrote that scores of executive petitions moved by land owners were pending before the trial courts for years together as the collectors were not implementing compensation awards passed by the trial courts. 

