Disqualify TRS MLAs with posts: Congress leader Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday petitioned the President and the Election Commission to disqualify nine TRS MLAs who were appointed parliamentary secretaries and chairmen of public sector undertakings, enjoying Cabinet Minister status.

In a petition, Mr Revanth Reddy stated that six TRS MLAs — Dasyam Vinay Bhas-kar (Warangal West), Jalagam Venkata Rao (Kothagudem), V. Srinivas Gowd (Mahbub-nagar), Gadiri Kishore Kumar (Thungaturthy), V. Satish Kumar (Husnabad) and Kova Laxmi (Asifabad) were appointed parliamentary secretaries in 2014.

He said he had moved the Hyderabad High Court which had quashed the appointments. Despite this, he said, the government went ahead and appointed another three MLAs — Somarapu Satyana-rayana, Rasamai Balakishen and Vemula Prashanth Reddy — as chairmen of councils and corporations, giving them Cabinet Minister status, salary and perks. These positions are considered office of profit.

Mr Revanth Reddy pointed to the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit and sought similar action against the nine TRS legislators. He enclosed copies of the High Court judgement and government orders appointing the MLAs.