search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Disqualify TRS MLAs with posts: Congress leader Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Jan 24, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 6:19 am IST
He said he had moved the Hyderabad High Court which had quashed the appointments.
A. Revanth Reddy
 A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday petitioned the President and the Election Commission to disqualify nine TRS MLAs who were appointed parliamentary secretaries and chairmen of public sector undertakings, enjoying Cabinet Minister status. 

In a petition, Mr Revanth Reddy stated that six TRS MLAs — Dasyam Vinay Bhas-kar (Warangal West), Jalagam Venkata Rao (Kothagudem), V. Srinivas Gowd (Mahbub-nagar), Gadiri Kishore Kumar (Thungaturthy), V. Satish Kumar (Husnabad) and Kova Laxmi (Asifabad) were appointed parliamentary secretaries in 2014.

 

He said he had moved the Hyderabad High Court which had quashed the appointments. Despite this, he said, the government went ahead and appointed another three MLAs — Somarapu Satyana-rayana, Rasamai Balakishen and Vemula Prashanth Reddy — as chairmen of councils and corporations, giving them Cabinet Minister status, salary and perks. These positions are considered office of profit.

Mr Revanth Reddy pointed to the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit and sought similar action against the nine TRS legislators. He enclosed copies of the High Court judgement and government orders appointing the MLAs.

Tags: a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how you can work with the UK Royals

The job, for Communications Assistant, will get to attend Royal engagements at home and abroad and organise events – and the office address is pretty special too. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Women are the most difficult family members to live with: Study

It's a testament to their deeper engagement in social ties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian players who could earn big during auction

Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani,Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya will be the ones to look out for during players auction in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian Open 2018: Marin Cilic in semis as Rafael Nadal retires with leg injury

Marin Cilic sealed a place in the Australian Open 2018 semifinal after Rafael Nadal gave the Croatian tennis star a walkover after trailing 0-2 in the fifth set of the quarterfinal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Tinderella: Boy accidentally swipes left on girl's profile, goes way out to find her

The boy mailed every Claudia at Missouri State mentioning details about said Tinder profile. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Mum carries dead baby full term to donate organs, told she's too small to save lives

Little Ava-Joy had bilateral renal agenesis, a condition in which the kidneys do not form and her parents were told at the five month scan that she would be stillborn. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KSOU: Staff demand Narendra Modi’s intervention

The letter addressed to the PM and signed by assistant professors from 11 different departments and 35 members of the non-teaching staff reads.

Medical education needs overhaul, PG seats must go up: Top docs on NMC bill

Members of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), Karnataka Chapter, discussed the draft National Medical Commission and expressed their reservations over a few provisions. 

Bengaluru: 13,000 objections filed for BDA’s RMP-31

Thousands of objections, clarifications and suggestions flowed in against the Draft Revised Master Plan (RMP) - 2031, for which the deadline was Tuesday.

Bellandur blaze: NGT slams govt, seeks list of steps taken

Smoke billowing from Bellandur Lake on Friday after it caught fire.

Hyderabad steps in to provide Metro feeder buses

A detailed project report has to be prepared for Metro Rail phase II so that the work of evaluating the project can be carried out and a proper proposal prepared. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham