234 Habitations in AP Getting Water Through Tankers

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed district collectors to undertake large-scale employment work in all villages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

He held a video meeting with the collectors from the CS camp office here on Tuesday to discuss electricity supply situation, drinking water, employment guarantee works and water supply. He said employment guarantee work should be undertaken on a large scale in all the villages.

The CS directed the collectors to fill the summer storage tanks with water from Prakasam Barrage and through the right main canal of Nagarjuna Sagar, while reviewing the situation of drinking water.

Likewise, the process of supplying fresh water through tanks to the drinking water-stressed habitations and colonies in rural and urban areas should be continuously monitored. The situation at the field level should be examined from time to time and necessary steps taken to ensure that there is no problem of drinking water anywhere, he said.

Jawahar Reddy reviewed the electricity supply situation in the state. He asked the officials of Transco about the complaints received from the people regarding supply and asked how long it would take for them to be resolved.

State water resources, Panchayat Raj and rural development chief secretary Shashi Bhushan explained that under the employment guarantee scheme, 22.59 lakh labourers were given work on Monday and the collectors have been advised to keep it available.

Every effort has been made by the collectors of districts to supply good water through tanks to the habitations in need of drinking water. Currently, 234 habitations are being supplied with good water through tankers, he said.