Jagan govt provided ₹3,20,812.72 crore to farmers in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The state Agriculture Mission vice chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said on Friday that the YSR Congress government provided Rs 3,20,812.72 crore to farmers in the past three years and increased crop yields to 80.13 lakh tonnes.

Addressing the media here, he said the Jagan-led government promoted horticulture cultivation in an additional 1,43,901 hectares in the state.

Nagi Reddy said that after bifurcation, paddy is the most cultivated crop in Kharif season. The lowest record in production was 61.58 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 (under Chandrababu's regime) and the highest yield in 2019-20 (under Jagan Reddy) was 80.13 lakh tonnes, he said.

He refuted allegations of the opposition about a decrease in Kharif crop.

Andhra Pradesh is the leader in fruit (15.6%) and vegetable production (7.8%). AP is on top in cultivation of oil palm, papaya, lemon, coconut, cocoa, tomato and Chilli. AP bagged second position in mango, chickpea, cashew and turmeric. AP is the second top state in implementation of micro-farming. AP is the second largest silk production state. AP is in first place in egg production, second in meat production, fourth in milk production and leader in fish production at 30.80 per cent and leader in shrimp exports at 36.21 per cent, grabbing the first place in India, he said.

Nagi Reddy said that due to good luck for AP and the present government, not a single mandal became drought-hit whereas 1623 mandals had been declared as drought-hit during Chandrababu Naidu’s term from 2014 to 2019.

He said the increase in groundwater levels and timely implementation of irrigation projects helped AP increase crop production, backed by 9 hours of free power supply to farmers. The Jagan government wants to develop the aqua sector and help the aqua farmers by offering them a Rs 2400 crore subsidy in power at Rs 1.50 per unit, he said.

“For Chandrababu Naidu, his election manifesto is just a way of cheating the people. But, to Jagan Reddy, the party's election manifesto is the Gita, Bible and Quran. The nation’s youngest CM, Jagan fulfilled over 95 per cent of the promises in the YSRC manifesto in three and a half years of its rule,” Reddy said.