Health minister Harish urges Centre to issue Covid-19 protocol

HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao held a review meeting with officials and asked them to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen supply. He asked them to do a mapping of oxygen plants and provide the data to the nearest hospitals.

He urged the Centre that as part of the pre-emptive action, ECRP-3 (Emergency Covid Response Package-3) should consider to improve the medical facilities in all states.

Commenting on the national average of giving booster doses, Rao said that Telangana averages 48 per cent while the national average is at 23 per cent. He said that this was possible due to regular monitoring, vigilance and raising awareness among the people.

In the context of increasing cases of Omicron sub-variant BF7, the minister said states should be informed about the symptoms of the virus, mode of spread, effect and treatment.

"Given the past experiences, early measures should be taken up to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen supply," he added.

The health minister urged citizens not to panic but to be alert and ensure completion of the required booster doses.