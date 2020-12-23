Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2020 Telangana adds 635 C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 10:47 am IST
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level
Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)
 Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Hyderabad:  Telangana registered 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.83 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,522. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 115, followed by Rangareddy 57 and Medchal Malkajgiri 49, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 22.

Over 2.74 lakh people recovered from the disease so far.

 

As many as 6,627 patients are under treatment and 45,609 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 65.66 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.76 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.12 per cent, while it was 95.7 per cent in the country.

...
Tags: covid telangana, covid update coronavirus cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Guv declines permission for special Assembly session on farm laws

Mr Modi was conferred the award for his “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi

The maximum bills, ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, circulated on social media were those of Yashoda Hospitals

IT sleuths conduct raids on Yashoda Hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham