'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm.
 "The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," read a statement from Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call to youth and students to join the party sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Raj Ghat on Monday.

Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm. The 'dharna' was earlier scheduled for Sunday.

 

"Dear students and youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

"The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," read a statement from Congress.

Meanwhile, the party has also decided to organise a silent protest led by the Chief Ministers of the respective states ruled by it.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

 

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, rahul gandhi, citizenship act protests, nrc, congress
Location: India, Delhi


