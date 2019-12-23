Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 People wouldn't ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People wouldn't have died if PM Modi gave 'clarification' on NRC: AAP's Sanjay Singh

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Singh further stated that an atmosphere of 'fear' took place in Assam after the NRC was implemented there.
 Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have given a ''clarification'' on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier, then the people would not have died and violence would not have erupted across the country.

"Today PM Modi has given a clarification regarding the NRC. If he would have given a clarification earlier, then the 20 people who died recently would have been saved. The violence that has taken place across the country, would not have occurred," Singh said while speaking with news agency ANI.

 

Singh further stated that an atmosphere of ''fear'' took place in Assam after the NRC was implemented there.

"Similar kind of atmosphere took place across the country regarding the NRC. In his rally, PM Modi has stated today that no proposal has been made before the Cabinet regarding the NRC. It means in a way he signalled the NRC might not be implemented," said Singh.

At a rally earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition parties of spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC and asserted that the CAA and the NRC would not apply to the Muslims of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that the rumours of detention centres being spread by "Congress and urban Naxals" were false. He said the new law was not applicable to citizens of the country.

"A lot of lies are being spread about the NRC as well. It was made during the Congress regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it," said PM Modi.

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country.

"He (PM Modi) has not taken the APP's name at all for spreading violence. AAP doesn't spread violence and hatred. We do not believe in such politics. As far as his comments on the NRC are concerned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself said in the Parliament and several TV interviews that the NRC will be implemented across the country," he added.

"BJP is, again and again, saying that the NRC will be implemented across the country. In Assam, almost 19 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC list, who do not have their documents anywhere. People are so bothered. Such a situation might take place across the country if the NRC is implemented," said Singh.

Singh further said the BJP has clearly ''cheated'' the people residing in the unauthorised colonies.

"People of the unauthorised colonies came with a hope that they would get a chance of registry because that is what the BJP had said. But today the BJP has cheated these people. People have now got to know that only Arvind Kejriwal can regularise the unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to the people," said Singh.

 

...
Tags: sanjay singh, aap, narendra modi, nrc, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi


