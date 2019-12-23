Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 North-East people pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

North-East people protest at Jantar Mantar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 2:16 am IST
AIIMS doctors, students and artistes join.
Activist Umar Khalid was among hundreds of people who gathered at the Musafir Khana Park in Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday to hear what could be the impact of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Activist Umar Khalid was among hundreds of people who gathered at the Musafir Khana Park in Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday to hear what could be the impact of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed multiple peaceful protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)  on Sunday. People from different sections and classes of society came forward and raised their voices.

Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new law.

 

Holding placards, people shouted ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and demanded scrapping of the contentious law during the march in Alaknanda area. A group of Jamia students also participated in the protest.

Activist Umar  Khalid was among hundreds of people who gathered at the Musafir Khana Park in Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday to hear what could be the impact of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We will follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi. We will never use violence but will peacefully oppose the CAA and NRC and give a reply to hate with love,” she said.

Among those explaining the implications of the CAA was former activist Umar Khalid, who said the most important fight was to save the country.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and local residents of the area also protested against the CAA in front of university gate 7.

Further, in another protest, people from the north-east gathered at Jantar Mantar, claiming that protests against the CAA were given a Hindu-Muslim colour and that the voices from the region fighting for the rights of indigenous people were ignored.

The protesters, including students and civil society members, said they were deeply hurt and distressed by the police ‘brutality’ on those against the CAA.

“We respect their protest. We sympathise with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. It does not matter if you are a Hindu or a Muslim, the CAA is going to trigger a massive demographic change in the north-east,” a protester said.

While several students, doctors, and artistes gathered at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place to protest against the law and the proposed all-India NRC.

Several AIIMS doctors wearing stethoscope around their neck also assembled at the site where the protesters sang patriotic songs and recited poems.

Organised by a newly-formed group called ‘Delhiites For Constitution,’ several protesters held up placards with catchy slogans.

Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Jayati Ghosh thanked the youth of the country for starting the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying “you gave us hope.”

“We should not stop now; we need to go forward,” Rashmi from Venkateshwara College said.

There is a need to bring back narrative to real issues like employment and whether ordinance factories would remain as public sector or not, she said.

Even members of the LGBT community gathered at Jantar Mantar, expressing concern that a countrywide NRC will lead to their ‘exclusion’ if their family disowns them or the mismatch of gender is shown in documents.

Rituparna Borah, who hails from Assam’s Lakhimpur district, said it is very difficult for LGBTQ members to procure documents if families turn hostile towards them.

“It’s very difficult to go back to the violent families to get documents. How will I prove I am an Indian? Secondly, among transgenders, name and sex in a birth certificate or a school certificate is different than in identity documents. How do you establish it’s the same person?” she asked.

“According to reports, around 2,000 trans-women have been excluded from Assam NRC,” Ms Borah claimed.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, jamia millia islamia, national register of citizens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

859 missing graveyards rediscovered

On November 23, Satyavani, 40, died when a tree fell on her after a car flew off the flyover, bounced off the ground and crashed into it, before falling again and injuring other people.

Hyderabad: Accident report kept a secret

Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet.

Alumni get anchor, torpedo for Hyderabad Public School

The corporation has compromised on the design of the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 flyover which leads to the hanging bridge at Durgam Cheruvu. (Representational image)

Jubilee Hills flyover road narrowed 20ft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Police detain protesters for violating law

The BJP’s Uma Mahender, who had contested as MLA from Charminar was also detained with 20 supporters.

Vijayawada: Farmlands have roads, difficult to revive

A 200-ft wide access road was constructed on the banks of the Krishna river to reach the capital and other arterial roads were also constructed across what was formerly farmland, turning lush green areas into concrete surfaces.

Hyderabad all set for a warm Christmas

Perturbed with the lack of nippy winds and cold climes, residents have taken to social media to vent out their angst against the delayed onset of the winter.

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Twenty-four more cases were filed by the police but these have been registered against unnamed people. (Photo: Representational)

Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

The identified protestors would be fined and if they fail to pay the amount, the authorities would seal their properties. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham