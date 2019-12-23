Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 Nitish Kumar wearing ...
Nitish Kumar wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST
'Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants,' Tejashwi said.
The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ''wearing bangles'' as he was not taking action against the elements who make ''provocative statements'' in the ruling dispensation of the state.

"The BJP leaders in the TV debates say ''Thokenge Aur Shaant Karenge'' (We will establish peace through bullets). Giriraj Singh always makes provocative statements. It is as if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is wearing bangles. The miscreants should have been arrested. Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants," Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI.

 

"Yesterday, we were conducting a peaceful protest in Bihar. Some anti-social elements, around six in number, fired bullets at nine persons. I met the injured in the hospital out of whom one is in a very serious condition currently," he added.

...
Tags: nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav, rashtriya janata dal, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi


