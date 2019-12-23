Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 Mumbai: Pro-CAA rall ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Pro-CAA rally in led by RSS ally

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 1:59 am IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS supported the rally, which was organised by the Lok Adhikar Manch.
BJP, RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal and various organisations take part in a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP, RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal and various organisations take part in a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Amid uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, a rally was organised in support of the law in Nagpur by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated body on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS supported the rally, which was organised by the Lok Adhikar Manch. Senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the rally. Mr Gadkari asserted that the Act was not against the Muslim community in India.
The union minister said the NDA government was not doing any injustice to Muslims in the country by bringing the new law. He also accused the Congress of spreading ‘misinformation’ over the issue for ‘vote bank politics.’

 

Addressing a rally in the state’s winter capital in support of the government’s decision to enact a new law, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Mr Gadkari said, “The decision taken by the government to give justice to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not against the Muslim community of India. We are not talking about sending Muslims out of the country.”

The union minister said that the government’s only concern was foreign intruders living in the country. He said that Muslims should understand that the Congress couldn’t help in the development of the community. “What has it (Congress) done for you? I request the Muslim community of the country to understand the conspiracy. Your development can be done only by the BJP and not the Congress,” the BJP leader said.

“You used to ride cycle-rickshaw, we gave you e- rickshaw and helped you stand. The Congress considers you as a vote machine so that it can rule afterwards. Don’t fall for this misinformation,” he said.

“We all are one, our legacy is one. You go to Masjid, we don’t oppose it. We all will live together and work according to the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is what we have been saying, not anything new,” he said.

Dr Ambedkar, Mr Gadkari said, had said that Muslims of Islamic countries have 100 to 150 alternatives and can get shelter in any Muslim country, “but Hindus, Sikhs, Indian Buddhists, Christians, Jains have no nation to go.”

Mr Gadkari said before 1947, there was an ‘Akhand Bharat’ but after partition, Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Pakistan a Muslim nation.

“But, in our country, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, it was accepted that our nation would not be a Hindu Rashtra, but a secular nation for all communities,” he said.

When this was decided,  Mr Gadkari claimed, Mahatma Gandhi was asked where the 22 per cent Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians of Pakistan go if they face injustice and persecution.

“Gandhiji replied that minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, whenever they will require support, India will support them,” the minister noted.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, devendra fadnavis, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

859 missing graveyards rediscovered

On November 23, Satyavani, 40, died when a tree fell on her after a car flew off the flyover, bounced off the ground and crashed into it, before falling again and injuring other people.

Hyderabad: Accident report kept a secret

Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet.

Alumni get anchor, torpedo for Hyderabad Public School

The corporation has compromised on the design of the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 flyover which leads to the hanging bridge at Durgam Cheruvu. (Representational image)

Jubilee Hills flyover road narrowed 20ft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Police detain protesters for violating law

The BJP’s Uma Mahender, who had contested as MLA from Charminar was also detained with 20 supporters.

Vijayawada: Farmlands have roads, difficult to revive

A 200-ft wide access road was constructed on the banks of the Krishna river to reach the capital and other arterial roads were also constructed across what was formerly farmland, turning lush green areas into concrete surfaces.

Hyderabad all set for a warm Christmas

Perturbed with the lack of nippy winds and cold climes, residents have taken to social media to vent out their angst against the delayed onset of the winter.

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Twenty-four more cases were filed by the police but these have been registered against unnamed people. (Photo: Representational)

Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

The identified protestors would be fined and if they fail to pay the amount, the authorities would seal their properties. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham