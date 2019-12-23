Jabalpur limping back to normalcy

Bhopal: Jabalpur, which witnessed a pitched battle between police and those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that led to clamping curfew, on Sunday limped back to normalcy with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere in the district headquarters.

Curfew was relaxed for seven hours in the afternoon to enable locals to buy essential commodities. Near-normalcy was restored in the violence-prone areas under four police station limits. Internet services, which were suspended following the incident, were also restored in the town on Sunday, a spokesman of the district administration said.

On Saturday, two ministers of the Kamal Nath government met leaders of various communities to defuse the situation and restore peace in the town. Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday accused the BJP of spreading communal disharmony that led to Friday’s incident.