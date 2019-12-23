Hyderabad: Man shoots dog dead at Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Vexed with the trespassing of ‘Jacky’, a 15-year-old male pet dog of Indian breed, a 38-year-old person shoot him to death on Sunday evening. Following a complaint from S. Raju Yadav, the pet owner, who works as a milk vendor, the Saroornagar police have booked a case and have started an investigation.

The accused, identified as Avinash Karan, a 38-year-old, bank manager working for HDFC Bank, is a resident of Bapu Nagar Colony, under the Saroornagar police station limits.

According to E. Srin-ivas Reddy, inspector, Saroornagar police, the accused Avinash got irritated at ‘Jacky’ and fired pellets into him with an air gun at around 3.30 pm Sunday evening. The injured dog tottered for around 100 yards with pellets in his abdomen before falling on the road, dead.

The incident came to light after some children, who were playing near the spot, rushed to the pet owner to inform him of the demise.

Reportedly, the accused confessed that the dog was jumping the fencing wall of his house and entering into his premises. Frustrated by it, he shot the dog in the abdomen. According to an eye witness, Jacky fell down to a painful death after walking around for a while.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, S. Devender Yadav, brother of the pet owner, said, “We got to know about the death at around 4 pm through some children. We rushed to the spot to find Jacky’s dead body. Most colony members were familiar with Jacky and used to pamper and love him. Jacky became a member of our family and stayed with us for 15 years. He never harmed or troubled anyone.”

The Saroornagar police have booked a case under section 429 IPC (committing mischief by killing), and Section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act. Further investigation is underway. The police are verifying whether to also book the accused under the Arms act.

Meanwhile, police shifted the dog’s body to the Government Veterinary Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Condemning Jacky’s killing, Pravallika Nagam, an animal rights activist, and founder, Compassionate Society For Animals, said, “If you have any issue with a pet animal you should lodge a complaint with concerned authorities. This is not the way to behave. The police should verify why he was in possession of an air gun and whether he had used it earlier. A complete and through probe should be conducted into the case.”