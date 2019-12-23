Hyderabad: Farzana, Renna hail Manuu students – Anti-CAA protest

Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna interact with students in protest against the CAA at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Sunday.

Hyderabad: “I salute the student community at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) who have been protesting for the past 12 days, but would like to remind them that we have a long way to go. We have to protest until the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is revoked. Students across the nation at various institutes are staging protests and showing the power of the student community,” said Ayesha Renna addressing students at Manuu.

Hundreds of students gathered in the Manuu auditorium on Sunday. They were addressed by Ms Renna and Ladeeda Farzana, the Jamia students who have become the icons of the CAA protest after they stopped a policeman from beating their fellow student during a protest at Jamia Islamia Institute. Noted scientist, poet and social worker, Gauhar Raza, also addressed the students.

“People my age think that this generation is only going behind pay packages and social media protests and cannot go beyond Whatsapp forwards, but you people, not only students from Manuu but students across the nation, have proved that this generation can fight on the ground and protest for their rights,” said Ms Raza. Ms Farzana called for more students to join the protest to make this a mass revolt. She said that she is proud of her Muslim identity.

The police did not allow outsiders to take part in the event.

Several students from Osmania University and University of Hyderabad came to Manuu to attend the talk, but were not allowed in.