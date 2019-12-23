Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 Government for Bangl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government for Bangladeshi Hindus, says Aasu chief adviser

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 23, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Family members of Sam Stafford, who died in an alleged firing incident recently, mourn during a tribute-paying ceremony, in Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
GUWAHATI: A day after the Assam Cabinet adopted several resolutions protecting the language, identity and land of indigenous people in the state, Aasu chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is spearheading the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement, said the government’s decisions are only aimed at appeasing protesting groups and defending Hindu Bangladeshis.

Demanding that the state government release various arrested leaders, including RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, Bhattacharya said, “The Cabinet decisions have nothing new. These have been our longstanding demands. However, their announcement at this juncture is just to appease the protesting groups and defend Hindu Bangladeshis.”

 

The state Cabinet on Saturday resolved to recommend that the Centre amend Article 345 of the Constitution declaring Assamese as the state’s language, except in the three districts of Bengali-majority Barak Valley and the Sixth Schedule Bodo-majority Bodoland Autonomous Council area, apart from two hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

The Cabinet adopted several other resolutions specifically for protection of six indigenous communities of the state — Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutiya, Moran, Motok and tea tribes of Chhota Nagpur, who are still awaiting fulfillment of BJP’s election promise of granting them scheduled tribe status.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, rti activist, hindu bangladeshis
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


