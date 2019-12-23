Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 FIR against BJP' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

FIR against BJP's KP Yadav, son for forging papers to get OBC certificate

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
A family belonging to the OBC category is considered to be in the non-creamy layer if their total income is less than 8 lakh per annum.
According to the FIR, the income documents used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly found to have been forged. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the FIR, the income documents used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly found to have been forged. (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Nagar: Police have filed an FIR against BJP lawmaker from Guna, Krishnapal Yadav and his son Sarthak Yadav here for allegedly submitting forged documents to get OBC certificate.

According to the FIR, the income documents used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly found to have been forged. The FIR was registered late on Sunday based on the report filed after a probe into the documents submitted by the two.

 

A family belonging to the OBC category is considered to be in the non-creamy layer if their total income is less than 8 lakh per annum.

It said the probe revealed that the income documents submitted by the duo for obtaining OBC certificates showed less than their actual income.

Last week, it had come to light that the duo's applications for OBC certificate were rejected by the Ashok Nagar district administration following which a probe was initiated to inspect their documents.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false affirmation to public servant authorized to administer an oath), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: obc, fir, bjp, ipc
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Giving a push to the region's tourism, Naidu said that travel is a method of learning. (Photo: File)

Look at it as redemption of J&K on path of progress: Venkaiah Naidu on Article 370

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 held for Daryaganj violence

The posters of 'wanted rioters' also say that people who provide information that will lead to arrests will be rewarded. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Police issues 'wanted' posters of anti-CAA rioters in Meerut

GoAir, however, in a statement said that the disruption in services was on account of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coupled with the duty norms of the operating crew. (Photo: Representational)

GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 held for Daryaganj violence

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week. (Photo: ANI)

GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch

GoAir, however, in a statement said that the disruption in services was on account of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coupled with the duty norms of the operating crew. (Photo: Representational)

65-year-old PSA detainee from J&K dies in Allahabad jail

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat was among hundreds of people detained under the PSA immediately after the Centre abrogated special status of J&K on August 5 . (Photo: Representational)

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA

Record Stalin's rally against Citizenship Act today: Madras HC to cops

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham