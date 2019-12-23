Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 Delhi court dismisse ...
Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 held for Daryaganj violence

Published Dec 23, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
The court asked the Delhi Police's Investigation Officer (IO) on what basis were the arrests made.
Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week.

The court had, on Saturday, remanded the accused to two-day judicial custody. They were produced before the court on Monday at the end of their remand period.

 

The police had also detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones at the police personnel during the protest.

Earlier in the day, advocate Rebecca John, representing the accused, told the court that her clients were not required for the investigation as the police themselves had not sought their remand but instead pleaded for judicial custody.

The court asked the Delhi Police's Investigation Officer (IO) on what basis were the arrests made. To which he said that the accused had pelted stones at Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) office and scores were injured due to the attack.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

