Congress slams BJP over CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 23, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Party leaders accuse saffron party for destroying constitutional values.
Members of the All India Professional Congress Cell protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens at Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund on Sunday. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy also took part in the demonstration. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Sunday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens before the Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund in the city. The protest was organised by the All India Professional Congress Cell.

Addressing the protesters, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP of destroying constitutional values of the country with its divisive policies.

 

The CAA and NRC initiated by the BJP have led to a fear in the country, he pointed out.

The TPCC president criticised the police for being obstructive despite the Congress carrying out its protest in a peaceful manner. He demanded that the state government immediately withdraw the huge police forces deployed in various universities.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister J. Geetha Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act. She asserted that the Congress will resist the BJP’s efforts to divide the people of the country through the CAA and NRC.

She said that it is not proper that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has chosen to remain silent on implementation of CAA and NRC in the state.

