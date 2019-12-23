Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 ‘Concerned ove ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Concerned over slump’, Nitin Gadkari asks officials to clear projects

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 8:37 am IST
'There is a shortage of liquidity and you have to take decisions quickly,' Gadkari said at an event.
Gadkari's statement comes at a time when the opposition has targeted the Centre on several issues including inflation, economic slowdown, unemployment, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo: File)
 Gadkari's statement comes at a time when the opposition has targeted the Centre on several issues including inflation, economic slowdown, unemployment, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo: File)

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed deep concern over the economic slowdown in the country.

He said there are "cases of around Rs 89,000 crore in his ministry" and he has warned the concerned officers about the economic situation as they had to handle all the projects.

 

"I called senior officials at my home and told them there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I will not tell you what to do. I will only tell you the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation. There is a shortage of liquidity and you have to take decisions quickly," Gadkari said at an event.

Gadkari's statement comes at a time when the opposition has targeted the Centre on several issues including inflation, economic slowdown, unemployment, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The current size of the Indian economy is estimated at USD 2.7 trillion. However, the Central government has announced to make efforts to ensure India becomes a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that discussions on achieving the vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy did not come all of a sudden and asserted that the country has strengthened itself in the last five years to achieve these goals.

"Talks on USD 5 trillion dollar economy haven't come all of a sudden. Our country has strengthened itself so much in the last five years that we can aim to achieve such goals," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of ''100 years of ASSOCHAM'' in New Delhi.

"Every group that can enable the economy is keeping the target of USD 5 trillion economy at the centre of its plans and talks are happening in several sectors. These discussions are positive. Credit for every achieved target goes to the people and not to the government," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, indian economy, narendra modi, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)

Record Stalin's rally against Citizenship Act today: Madras HC to cops

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

People wouldn't have died if PM Modi gave 'clarification' on NRC: AAP's Sanjay Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action

Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he said he doesn’t even feel safe in his university campus anymore. (Photo: Screengrab)

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019: Counting of votes begins

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (Photo: ANI)

9 killed after fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Kirari

(Photo: ANI)

Congress inciting Anti CAA protests: BJP

J.P. Nadda

Anti-CAA protesters keep up the pressure in Tamil Nadu

Muslims gather in Chennai to protest against the CAA and NRC on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham