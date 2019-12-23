Nation Current Affairs 23 Dec 2019 ‘A mistake com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Minhajuddin, an LLM student, said his faith in law and order has been shaken.
Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he said he doesn’t even feel safe in his university campus anymore. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he said he doesn’t even feel safe in his university campus anymore. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly during police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library.

Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he said he doesn’t even feel safe in his university campus anymore.

 

He said his faith in law and order has been shaken. “What was my fault? I was studying in the old library in a reading room reserved for MPhil and PhD students. We had locked it after learning that police entered the campus, but they barged inside and started batoncharging students,” he recalled.

On December 15, the police stormed inside the university campus to nab ‘outsiders’ who were involved in arson, but they denied lathicharging the students. Minhajuddin said students pleaded with the police saying they were not involved in the protest against the amended Citizenship Act but they did not pay heed.

“They deliberately entered the library. The protest was happening outside Gate Number 7 which is on the other side of the road. I had not participated in the protest but I was hit brutally,” he claimed.

He also sustained a fracture on one of his fingers. “Doctors said there is a possibility of infection in my other eye as well. So I have been taking care by using a sanitiser to clean my hands and keeping everything clean around me,” he added.

Minhajuddin says after what he went through, he will never advise anyone to study in the library.  “I have not been to the campus after the incident, I am scared. I will never be able to enter the library without fear. I do not feel safe in my campus,” he says.  His parents, who are here from Bihar, wanted him to return home but he refused.

 “I will complete my PhD and then start my law practice in my hometown. Earlier, I wanted to practice in Delhi since the Supreme Court is here along with six district courts and great career opportunities. But after this, I do not like working here,” he said.

It was only last year that Minhajuddin came to Delhi and today he “regrets his decision” as he said, “I did not know Delhi is such an unsafe city. I made a mistake coming here for my studies.”

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police, citizenship act protests
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)

Record Stalin's rally against Citizenship Act today: Madras HC to cops

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

People wouldn't have died if PM Modi gave 'clarification' on NRC: AAP's Sanjay Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019: Counting of votes begins

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (Photo: ANI)

9 killed after fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Kirari

(Photo: ANI)

Congress inciting Anti CAA protests: BJP

J.P. Nadda

Anti-CAA protesters keep up the pressure in Tamil Nadu

Muslims gather in Chennai to protest against the CAA and NRC on Sunday.

Pragya Thakur’s move delays Spicejet flight

Pragya Thakur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham