Will make all efforts to secure farmers' future: Rahul on 'Kisan Diwas'

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
Gandhi has been raising farmers' issues alleging that there is continued agrarian distress under current govt, a charge Centre has denied.
The Congress chief had recently said he would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived in the country. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: On the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised the farmers that he will make all efforts to secure their future.

The 'Kisan Diwas' or National Farmers Day is observed across the country on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

 

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he will make every effort to secure the future of the farmers. "This is not just a promise but also my duty. I salute the farmers of the country on the occasion of 'Kisan Divas'. We are because you are," he tweeted in Hindi, with the hashtag 'Thank you, farmers'.

Gandhi has been raising farmers' issues alleging that there is continued agrarian distress under the current government, a charge the Centre has denied.

Last week, he said the party delivered on its pre-election promise to waive farmers' loans in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh within 10 days of assuming charge.

"We asked for 10 days, we did it in two," he had said, referring to the announcement of loan waivers in the three Congress-ruled states.

The Congress chief had recently said he would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived in the country.

Gandhi had earlier highlighted the problems of farmers and sought to share their plight by meeting them wherever they have launched a stir, including in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where a few farmers died last year in police firing during an agitation.

Tags: rahul gandhi, chaudhary charan singh, kisan divas, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




