Tamil Nadu’s Pongal gift bag for ration cardholders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced the Pongal gift bag to about 1.8 crore family ration cardholders in the state.

Each gift hamper will contain one kg raw rice, one kg sugar, two feet long sugarcane, 20 grams cashew, 20 grams raisins and 5 grams cardamom. This Pongal gift bag, will be given through the fair price shop, he informed.

In a statement, here the Chief Minister said the gift hamper would be extended to all rice cardholders, police cardholders and Sri Lankan refugees staying in State-run camps. “I am happy to announce special Pongal gift hamper,” Mr Palaniswami said. These will be distributed through PDS outlets ahead of Pongal (January 14).