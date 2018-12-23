Taj Mahal's colour appears to have changed because of pollutants: Govt

The Supreme Court had in May expressed concern over the change of colour of the Taj Mahal and asked the government what it was doing about it. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Pollutants from various sources have been superficially depositing on the marble surface of Taj Mahal as particulate matters and due to scattering of light by these particles, the marble surface of Taj Mahal appears to have changed in colour.

This was stated by the government, quoting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in response to questions in the Lok Sabha as to whether the marble of world famous Taj Mahal is getting discoloured due to air pollution.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment Mahesh Sharma, while replying to questions on Friday, said the ASI has formulated scientific cleaning and conservation plan to protect the surface of Taj Mahal from deposited pollutants.

"Accordingly, all four minarets, eight facades, four pedestal marble walls, interior portion of periphery up to human height and four chhatris at roof top of main mausoleum, have already been cleaned and treated," he said.

"However, the cleaning of main dome requires some technical studies," he added.

Asked whether the foundation of Taj Mahal was becoming weak due to polluted water of Yamuna, Sharma, citing the ASI, said the water level of the river was away from the northern wall of the monument.

"Therefore, specific study on the link between Yamuna water and strength of the foundation of Taj Mahal has not been conducted," the minister added.

The Supreme Court had in May expressed concern over the change of colour of the Mughal-era world famous monument and asked the government what it was doing about it.

The monument was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his late wife.