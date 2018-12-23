search on deccanchronicle.com
Sexual harassment: Army court martial recommends Maj Gen's dismissal from service

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Maj Gen was posted in Northeast when alleged incident took place in 2016 and was attached to Chandimandir for the disciplinary proceedings.
As per Army Rules, the recommendation of the GCM would now be sent to higher authorities including the Chief of Army Staff for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to even change the sentence. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: In a big development, an Army General Court Martial (GCM) on Sunday recommended dismissal of a Major General from service in a two-year-old sexual harassment case.

"The GCM headed by a Lt Gen-rank officer gave its verdict at 3.30 AM today in which the officer has been charged under section 354A of the IPC and Army Act 45 which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers in the force," sources told ANI here.

 

"He had been charged under section 354 of IPC earlier but court gave special findings and held him guilty under section 354A of IPC," they said.

As per Army Rules, the recommendation of the GCM would now be sent to higher authorities including the Chief of Army Staff for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to even change the sentence.

Adv Anand Kumar, representing the Major General in the trial, told ANI that they will be appealing against the order as the "GCM court has not at all looked into the defence case. Evidence has not been appreciated properly and decision has been passed in a haste."

The Major General was posted in the Northeast when the alleged incident took place in late 2016 and was attached to Chandimandir under Army's Western Command for the disciplinary proceedings.

Sources said the officer has denied the charges against him levelled by the Captain-rank lady officer.

In a plea filed before the before the Armed Forces Tribunal, the officer had claimed that he was a victim of factionalism within the Army which had allegedly arisen due to the appointment of Army Chief in that year.

During the trial, the officer contended that there have been certain issues raised by him which have not been addressed by the authorities concerned.

The officer also has a plea pending before the tribunal for providing him with the documents of the proceedings of the GCM and other related investigations in the matter.

The officer had played a crucial role in one of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in the last few years.

In 2007, a Maj Gen had to quit Army after a lady officer alleged that he had touched her inappropriately while teaching yoga to her. 

