Pak PM Imran Khan takes on Modi on minorities issue

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will “show” the Narendra Modi government “how to treat minorities”, amidst a controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence in India.

Mr Shah finds himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks on the spate of mob lynching cases in India following the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district earlier this month.

Addressing an event to highlight the 100-day achievements of the Punjab government in Lahore, Mr Khan asserted that his government is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights, which was also a vision of the country’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Mr Khan said his government will make it sure that the minorities feel safe, protected and have equal rights in ‘New Pakistan’.

“We will show the Narendra Modi government how to treat minorities...Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens,” he said referring to Shah’s statement.