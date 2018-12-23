search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Leadership should own up to failures’: Nitin Gadkari on electoral defeats

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 11:09 am IST
'Loyalty of leadership towards organisation won't be proved till time it owns up responsibility for defeat,' Gadkari said.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari attended an event organised by Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari attended an event organised by Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the "leadership" should own up to "defeat and failures", days after his party lost elections in three heartland states. The BJP leader said that unlike success, nobody is willing to own up to failure.

"Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan, as when there is success, there will be a race to take credit but in case of failure, everybody will start pointing fingers at each other," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said at an event organised by the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited in the Maharashtra city.

 

"Sometimes, banks achieve success and sometime they will have to face failure... The banks have to face both the situations... In politics, when there is a failure, a committee is formed but in case of success, nobody comes and asks you," Gadkari said.

The BJP ceded power to the Congress in the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Leadership should have the vrutti (tendency) to own up the defeat and failures. Loyalty of the leadership towards the organisation will not be proved till the time it owns up responsibility for defeat," Gadkari said.

"In politics, after a defeat in any state or Lok Sabha elections, the defeated candidates start cribbing and complain that they did not get adequate support," he added.

He said a candidate loses because either his party is lacking somewhere or he is failing to gain confidence of the people.

"A defeated candidate starts cribbing saying he did not get posters on time, that he did not get funds, the rally he had sought was cancelled. Citing all these reasons, he says he got defeated. I once told a defeated candidate that you lost because you and your party lacked somewhere and that you lost because you failed to gain confidence of the people," the minister said.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, assembly elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tension in Pamba as 11 women try to trek Sabarimala amid protests

'Police is asking us to go back in view of protests. But, we won't go back without darshan,' Selvi, coordinator of the outfit, said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Overtime wages if you’ve worked over 8 hrs: Madras high court

Madras high court

Chennai: Despite slew of measures, government schools fail to woo students

Teachers, educationists and officials in one voice saying that unless the government provides one teacher per class in primary and middle schools, the parents will not come forward to send their kids. There should not be any vacancies in high and higher secondary schools to prevent the students' migration.

45 per cent deficit in Chennai, Rain likely in Delta

For places to the North of Puducherry like Chennai the chances are less for any major rainfall activity since these places are coming under the influence of the dry Northerlies, the weather blogger noted.

Vellore: Hanifa Zarai gets toilet for papa

Esanullah wasn’t upset with her for her arrest demand and had in fact told the media he was proud of his girl as she followed his advice to be bold and pursue good values.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham