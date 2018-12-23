search on deccanchronicle.com
Make kids learners, says M Venkaiah Naidu

Published Dec 23, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Addressing students of Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad, at their annual day function.
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu
Hyderabad: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for a revamp of the school education system to ensure that children enjoy schooling and become life-long learners.

Addressing students of Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad, at their annual day function, the Mr Naidu said the school curriculum should be oriented to make students think rationally, independently and express cogently.

 

“The education system needs to focus on making a child curious, creative, caring, communicative, confident and capable,” he said.

Pointing out that education was the foundation for all efforts to improve the quality of our lives, Mr Naidu said, “Our life is multi-faceted and so must education be.”    

...
Tags: m. venk-aiah naidu, jubilee hills
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




