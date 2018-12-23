search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't believe in categorising humans: Malala on TIME magazine ranking

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2018, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 7:22 pm IST
Malala's father Ziauddin talks about this interesting fact in his new book 'Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey and the Fight for Equality'.
Malala was on the cover and inside she was ranked number 15. President Barack Obama was 51st. (Photo: File)
 Malala was on the cover and inside she was ranked number 15. President Barack Obama was 51st. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: When Malala Yousafzai came to know that she was on the cover of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list in 2013, it hardly impressed her as she told her father, "I do not believe in such categorisation of human beings".

Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai talks about this interesting fact in his new book "Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey and the Fight for Equality".

 

Malala was on the cover and inside she was ranked number 15. President Barack Obama was 51st.

A driver named Shahid Hussain in Britain showed a copy of the magazine on his phone to Ziauddin who in turn showed it to his daughter.

"While Malala was in the hospital, first full-time, then visiting for ongoing treatment, (wife Toor) Pekai and I needed somebody to drive us to and from the facility. One day, our driver, Shahid Hussain, who had become our friend, arrived with news of TIME magazine's 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in the world," Ziauddin writes.

"Please I request you show this report to her. She will be so happy," Hussain told Ziauddin. He gave his mobile phone to show her.

Ziauddin took the phone and showed it to Malala.

"I was so proud of what was on the screen. She took the phone from me and studied it. And then she put it down. 'Well,' she said, 'I do not believe in such categorisation of human beings'," he writes in the book published by WH Allen.

For over 20 years, Ziauddin has been fighting for equality, first for Malala and then for all girls throughout the world living in patriarchal societies.

Taught as a young boy in Pakistan to believe that he was inherently better than his sisters, Ziauddin rebelled against inequality at a young age. And when he had a daughter himself he vowed that Malala would have an education, something usually only given to boys and he founded a school that she could attend.

Then in 2012, Malala was shot for standing up to the Taliban by continuing to go to her father's school and Ziauddin almost lost the very person for whom his fight for equality began.

"Let Her Fly" is Ziauddin's journey from a stammering boy growing up in a tiny village high in the mountains of Pakistan, through to being an activist for equality and the father of the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and now one of the most influential and inspiring young women on the planet.

Told through intimate portraits of each of Ziauddin's closest relationships - as a son to a traditional father; as a father to Malala and her brothers, educated and growing up in the West; as a husband to a wife finally learning to read and write; as a brother to five sisters still living in the patriarchy - the book looks at what it means to love, to have courage and fight for what is inherently right.

...
Tags: malala yousafzai, time magazine, barack obama
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No nation in world as tolerant as India,’ says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh's statement assumes significance in the wake of actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Make false disclosure ground for disqualification: EC to push for electoral reforms

The sources said, Election Commission would also ask law ministry to take call on its demand to extend constitutional protection to 2 election commissioners on lines of CEC. (Photo: File)

Taj Mahal's colour appears to have changed because of pollutants: Govt

The Supreme Court had in May expressed concern over the change of colour of the Taj Mahal and asked the government what it was doing about it. (Photo: AFP)

‘Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson, his caste shouldn’t be discussed’: Ex-cricketer

'There is no caste of mystic and in same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste,' Chetan Chauhan said.

‘Conspiracy to create wedge between me, BJP’: Gadkari after ‘leadership’ remark

Nitin Gadkari on Saturday had said nobody is willing to own up to failure unlike success and maintained 'leadership should have the 'vrutti' (tendency) to own up defeat and failures'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham