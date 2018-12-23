search on deccanchronicle.com
50 women begin Sabarimala march for Lord Ayyappa darshan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 1:20 am IST
The police confirmed that the women’s group would offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple.
Pathanamthitta district administration extended the ban orders at Sannidhanam and adjoining areas till December 27.
Sabarimala: Nearly 50 women, many of them below 50 years, under the banner of the Chennai-based Manithi, are on their way in small groups to trek the hills for Ayyappa darshan on Sunday.

Ms Selvy, a member of Manithi, told the media that the group comprised women from different states, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka besides Kerala.

 

She said they would not take chances lest they should get into any direct confrontation with status quoists and abort their mission. They were being accompanied by men.  

The police confirmed that the women’s group would offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple. They had already apprised chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of their mission.

“According to information, the group will reach Kottayam around 10 am. They have not asked for any special security. If there is any issue when they reach Nilakkal base camp, we will deal with it accordingly,” said a police official.

The police tightened vigil at bus stands and railway stations fearing the possibility of direct confrontation between activists opposed to the implementation of the Supreme Court order and the band of women pilgrims.

On Friday night, a 43-year-old woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh, who came along with a group of pilgrims to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple, was stopped and sent back by police midway, citing security reasons.Sabarimala had witnessed intense protests against the implementation of the top court verdict.

Nearly a dozen women had unsuccessfully tried to trek the holy hills. Four transgender persons, who were earlier stopped from proceeding towards the Lord Ayyappa temple citing security reasons, offered prayers at the hill shrine  earlier this week. More than 100,000 pilgrims visited the sannidhanam on Friday.

Tags: lord ayyappa temple, chief minister pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




