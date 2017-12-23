search on deccanchronicle.com
Twins case: Delhi Medical Council notice to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Max Hospital

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
The negligence of falsely declaring a newborn dead and giving it away to the parents in a packet by the hospital had created an uproar.
Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on Saturday issued notices to nine doctors and two nurses of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Max Hospital in connection with a case of newborn twins who were falsely declared dead.

The council has sought a reply within 15 days in this regard.

 

Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government.

The medical negligence of falsely declaring a newborn dead and giving it away to the parents in a packet by the Max Hospital had created an uproar early this month, following which the state government cancelled the licence of the hospital on December 10.

Read: Delhi hospital gives 'dead' twins to parents in plastic bags, 1 found alive

The father of the children had accused the hospital of deliberately declaring the baby dead and trying to get rid of him after he told the authorities he would not be able to pay Rs 1 lakh per day for their treatment. 

Tags: max hospital, delhi medical council, newborn declared dead, twins case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




