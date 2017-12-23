search on deccanchronicle.com
Army jawan parades woman in garland of slippers for spreading rumours; held

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
Police said that jawan Shivananda Swamy committed the act after he found out that the victim was allegedly spreading rumours about his wife.
The incident occurred at the jawan's native Alur village under Umarga tehsil of Osmanabad district, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
Mumbai: An Army jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly parading a woman after garlanding her with slippers around her neck.

The incident occurred at the jawan's native Alur village under Umarga tehsil of Osmanabad district, police said.

 

Police said that jawan Shivananda Swamy committed the act after he found out that the 55-year-old woman was allegedly spreading rumours about his wife.

Assistant Police Inspector MI Shaikh of Murum police station said Swamy was arrested after a case was filed.

"A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Shaikh said.

