search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After conviction in fodder scam, Lalu Yadav compares self to Mandela, Ambedkar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Making comparison between 'ruling class' and 'ruled class', Lalu said the former has always detested any voice of dissent from the latter.
Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After a special CBI court convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on Saturday, Lalu took to Twitter and evoked names of leaders Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The RJD leader, tweeting after his conviction in the fodder scam verdict, said that Mandela and his likes wouldn't have been treated in the same manner if they had "failed in their efforts".

 

On Saturday, a CBI court found Lalu guilty in one of the four fodder scam cases.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister of Bihar called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail.

The leader made a comparison between the "ruling class and the "ruled class" and said that the former has always detested any voice of dissent from the latter.

He also accused BJP of distorting the public perception against the opposition with an aim to garner votes.

Tags: fodder scam case, lalu yadav compares himself to nelson mandela, martin luther king, baba saheb ambedkar, rashtriya janata dal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noise Loop Lite smartwatch review: A smart wearable on a tight budget

Eager smartwatch enthusiasts will notice that it ‘co-incidentally’ looks pretty identical to Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch.
 

2017 year-ender: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

Without this fierce competition, we wouldn’t have been able to witness the advances that re-shaped the technology industry. (Photo; Pixabay)
 

Christmas miracle: Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time

Her family filmed the moment a clinician fitted Maggie with a stylish pink headband that keeps her new hearing aid in place. (Representational Image)
 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Army Major, 3 soldiers killed in Pak firing along LoC in Keri sector

Indian troops were retaliating effectively to Pakistan's firing, an official said. (Representational Image)

Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema express derails in Telangana, passengers safe

The incident, involving the 12793 Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express, affected rail traffic. (Representational Image)

Sashastra Seema Bal has strengthened self after Doklam standoff: Rajnath Singh

'People living near border areas should be considered as strategic assets of India. The force takes care of them by organising several events which is appreciated,' Union home minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Legal fight will continue, will move HC: RJD after Lalu's conviction in fodder scam

Special CBI court on Saturday convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 15 others in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994. (Photo: File)

'In end truth will win', tweets Lalu Yadav after conviction in fodder scam

The special court found a total of 15 people guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham