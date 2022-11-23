  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 Telangana govt. stop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt. stops receiving applications for Dalit Bandhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:15 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The state government has stopped receiving applications for Dalit Bandhu across the state in the wake of recent High Court verdict that MLAs' recommendation was not needed for selection of beneficiaries. The government is devising fresh guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries.

The High Court on November 17 ordered that only the committee appointed by the state government should decide on the beneficiaries of the Dalit Badhu and not MLAs. The government had accorded MLAs the power to select beneficiaries when it launched Dalit Bandhu in August 2021.

In the first phase, MLAs were given the responsibility of selecting 100 beneficiaries each in their respective constituencies in the previous financial year (2021-22). This evoked severe protests in several constituencies with people from Dalit sections accusing the MLAs of extending the benefit only to their supporters or TRS workers or to their family members and friends.

Out of total 119 Assembly constituencies in state, TRS has 104 MLAs. Almost all the beneficiaries in the state were selected by TRS MLAs. Even in constituencies represented by six Congress MLAs and three BJP MLAs, the TRS local leaders played a key role in selection of beneficiaries by exerting pressure on officials.

Despite this, the state government went ahead with its decision and asked MLAs to select 1,500 beneficiaries in each constituency for the current fiscal (2022-23) in three phases. The first phase to select 500 beneficiaries is currently going on and at this stage the High Court verdict came.

With this, the government halted the process and preparing guidelines for the formation of committees comprising of officials.

The government asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials of Scheduled Castes Development department to draft the guidelines on the composition of committees for selection of beneficiaries.

Officials from revenue and SC Development department are likely to be included in the committees at constituency level to process, verify and approve the applications for Dalit Bandhu.

...
Tags: dalit bandhu, telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

SIT begins probe into TRS MLAs poaching case (Image: DC)

SIT begins investigation into MLAs poaching case

A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

TSRTC workers await payments of salary hike, DA dues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security forces have upper hand over militants in J&K, says Army

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains. (Image: AFP)

Students blame college for delay in helping sexual assault victim

On November 1, a first-year BBA-LLB student was allegedly ragged, sexually assaulted, beaten and forced to chant religious slogans by a group of students at the college hostel. (DC image)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->