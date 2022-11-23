  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022
Nation, Current Affairs

Resume registration of gram panchayat plots, realtors tell TS govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Nov 23, 2022, 3:21 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:21 am IST
Gram Panchayat Plots (Representational image)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Realtors Association (TRA) pressed the government on the issue of registration of the gram panchayat plots and submitted a memorandum in this regard to the stamps and registration inspector-general Rahul Bojja on Monday.

The memorandum was submitted during a protest at the stamps and revenue IG office at Moazzamjahi market where about 100 members protested demanding that the registration of the plots in the gram panchayat layouts be allowed by the government which was banned after a GO introduced in 2020.

As per the memorandum, the government issued a circular to 141 sub-registrar prohibiting registration of plots in gram panchayat layouts.

The association stressed that since the last two years, owners of such plots were facing difficulties as they were not able to sell their land to meet urgent monetary needs.

State president of the Telangana Realtors Association Praveen Naragoni said, "We want the government to allow the registrations of the plots in the gram panchayat layouts before 2020 GO. We have a simple question about how the government allowed the registration of plots all these years before it brought the GO if these plots were illegal.  We want the registration for these pending plots so that the plot owners' plight can be resolved."

Senior officials from the registrations department said that only the HMDA or the DTCP were the competent authority to approve the layouts and not the Gram Panchayats which was the case with the layouts in question.

On the memorandum submitted by the association, a senior official said, "The government is under serious consideration of the representation to find a way out. We will take action once the government issues directions."

As per the GO in 2020, registrations of plots in the unapproved layouts in the municipal corporations, municipalities or gram panchayats were prohibited.
The association said that it will be submitting a memorandum to all the sub-registrar offices across the state to meet their demands.

Tags: gram panchayats, house plots


