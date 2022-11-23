  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 Politics over podu l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Politics over podu lands: Axe falls on forest officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 23, 2022, 3:24 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:24 am IST
A file photo shows around 200 villagers, who tried to encroach on the forest land in compartments 57 and 58 in Gubbagurthi by cutting down about 120 trees. (Photo By Arrangement)
 A file photo shows around 200 villagers, who tried to encroach on the forest land in compartments 57 and 58 in Gubbagurthi by cutting down about 120 trees. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: In many ways, it was only a matter of time before someone was killed as a result of the Telangana government's promise to illegal forest land occupiers that they would be given pattas for the land under the guise of referring to the illegal occupation of forest land as part of the larger Podu lands issue.

The axe fell on dedicated forest range officer Ch Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday, which was a completely avoidable and unfortunate outcome.

To begin with, the government's promise of 'podu land pattas' for illegal occupants of forest land in the state could not be fulfilled. The powers-that-be were well aware of it. If it had been possible, the issue would not have been debated for the past three years, with the government thinking up various “steps” to determine who is eligible for such pattas.

The fact remains that anyone who occupied forest land after the December 13, 2005, cut-off date is clearly ineligible for any kind of rights over the forest land under their occupation.

This was a clear line that everyone in the government knew, but a poorly thought-out promise, apparently for political gain, was allowed to simmer, with politicians, particularly from the TRS, egging on people to occupy more and more forest land once the government made its promise.

There have been numerous instances of MLAs, and even some ministers, calling on illegal occupants to beat up any forest officer who tries to evict them from their ill-gotten forest land, and the sight of a TRS MLA’s brother beating up a women forest officer in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in June 2019 remains fresh in the collective memory of all forest department officials. Worse, the MLA was later caught on video telling villagers to accuse the forest officials of attacking them rather than the other way around.

The other parties, the Congress and the BJP, jumped on the ‘podu’ land pattas bandwagon after realising the issue had potential political benefits, and their consistent demands that the government keep its promise only added fuel to the fire.

Despite knowing that there was little the Telangana government could do to grant ‘podu’ land pattas —  with none other than TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao this July asking the Centre to amend the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR Act) to allow the state to issue pattas for some 12 lakh acres of occupied forest land in Telangana — it continued with various steps to give the impression that the pattas would be granted.

The worst possible cut to the forest department staff in Telangana, mourning the loss of their colleague on Monday, is the decision of the government not to evict the Guttikoya tribals – migrants from Chhattisgarh who the Chief Minister was once clear that must be sent back to their home state.

“The situation has changed since the intention to send them back was first talked about. The Chhattisgarh government was ready to take them back but the Telangana government kept quiet after the initial noises it made on the issue. Now more and more people from Chhattisgarh are coming into Telangana forests and settling down as they are confident they will be allowed to stay in the forests, occupy the forest land. The worst part is, most of them are not even tribals,” a well-placed source with knowledge of this issue revealed.

...
Tags: podu land issue, forest officer killed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

SIT begins probe into TRS MLAs poaching case (Image: DC)

SIT begins investigation into MLAs poaching case

A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

TSRTC workers await payments of salary hike, DA dues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security forces have upper hand over militants in J&K, says Army

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains. (Image: AFP)

Students blame college for delay in helping sexual assault victim

On November 1, a first-year BBA-LLB student was allegedly ragged, sexually assaulted, beaten and forced to chant religious slogans by a group of students at the college hostel. (DC image)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->