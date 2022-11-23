  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 Podu pattas promise ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Podu pattas promise — Forest officials feel useless, abandoned

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The overwhelming feeling of helplessness, tinged with rage and a sliver of rebellion, appears poised to cast a cloud over the podu land patta claims verification, with forest officials declaring that they will no longer attend grama sabhas discussing these applications. (DC File Image)
 The overwhelming feeling of helplessness, tinged with rage and a sliver of rebellion, appears poised to cast a cloud over the podu land patta claims verification, with forest officials declaring that they will no longer attend grama sabhas discussing these applications. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana forest department officials, particularly those at the district level and in the field, are feeling abandoned, crushed, and essentially useless, having been placed at the epicentre of the now-raging podu lands pattas controversy.

The overwhelming feeling of helplessness, tinged with rage and a sliver of rebellion, appears poised to cast a cloud over the podu land patta claims verification, with forest officials declaring that they will no longer attend grama sabhas discussing these applications. As of Tuesday, it was unclear whether processing claims in the absence of forest department officials would have any legal sanctity, as it were, as a result of this decision. The trigger for such a decision was the brutal murder of an unarmed forest range officer of Kothagudem range, Ch. Srinivasa Rao, who was practically butchered to death by some Gothikoyas in Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday, department officials say.

“We have been dragged into an unnecessary battle that is not of our making. The government has made it appear over the past few years that we in the forest department are opposed to podu land pattas and every other department is in favour. However, the law as it stands does not allow giving away pattas for forest land,” a district level forest official requesting anonymity said.

Forest officials were unanimous that in grama sabhas where podu patta applications are being vetted in some districts, any objection from them was being thrown out by district administration officials. “The collectors appear dead set on giving away forest land in accordance with government’s directives. Where is the need for us then? We were gradually, but deliberately, portrayed as villains who are against the people,” said an official who attended Srinivasa Rao’s funeral.

Officials were also taken aback by minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's comments to the media at Srinivasa Rao's funeral, in which he stated that the government was prepared to issue pattas for approximately 11 lakh acres of forest land based on applications received last year. "The process isn't even finished, and it's strange that a figure has been determined. Everything has already been decided, so why are we being sacrificed,” another officer asked.

The government received applications last year for approximately 13 lakh acres of forest land to be declared as podu cultivation, including some from districts with no history of such practice. Forest department officials told Deccan Chronicle that when the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR Act) was first implemented, recognised beneficiaries received user rights to 3,08,614 acres of forest land in Telangana. According to the officials, more than half of the 13,18,971 acres for which new claims were made last year came from non-tribals who simply cannot be given pattas for forest land under the Act.

 

...
Tags: puvvada ajay kumar, pattas for podu lands, podu land issue, telangana forest department, telangana forest officials, gothikoya tribe
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP tomorrow

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat at a press meet on Wednesday to disclose the arrest of three persons involved in forging and selling fake certificates of 11 universities.  — DC File Image

Three arrested for forged varsity certificates racket

Political parties setting the pitch for the 2024 poll battle by chanting humorous and captivating slogans. (PTI/Representational)

With polls in mind, AP parties invent one-liner slogans to engage voters

GHMC raised seedlings from 90 nurseries located throughout the city. (DC FIle)

30 lakh saplings in city go missing, GHMC blames monsoon



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Any ruling party at Centre can appoint a 'yes man' as CEC, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10% EWS quota

Supreme Court of India (PTI file)

Border violence: Assam forest office torched, two vehicles in Meghalaya set on fire

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->