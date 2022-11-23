I-T raids continue at Telanagana Minister Malla Reddy's properties

Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy complained of sickness and he was immediately rushed to Mallareddy Narayana hospital at Suraram (DC)

Hyderabad: High voltage drama unfolded on Wednesday morning when the Income Tax department continued searches for the second consecutive day on properties owned by Telanagana Minister Ch Mallareddy's, his family members and relatives in Hyderabad.

Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy complained of sickness and he was immediately rushed to Mallareddy Narayana hospital at Suraram, owned by the Mallareddy family. Moments later, the hospital became a fortresses with central forces taking control of the area.

Learning about his son's ill health, Mallareddy rushed to the hospital. He said that his son fell.sick due to the harassment and high handedness of I-T officials and the central armed forces who were providing security to the department during the searches.

The minister left the hospital after inquiring about his son's health condition. Later updating about Mahender's health condition, doctors told media persons that he was not able to talk when brought to the hospital in the morning, but he is speaking now and his condition is stable. He is being treated for pain in left shoulder and chest.

Mallareddy's daughter in law Preethi Reddy said that Mahender is under observation and in need of rest. She, however, refused to comment on being asked if Mahender was assaulted by the central armed personnel.

Later, Mallareddy accompanied by MLA Vivekananda, MLA Shambhipur Raju and several other TRS leaders arrived at the hospital. Speaking to media Vivekananda said the searches show the witch-hunt by the BJP led Union Government. The family runs several institutions and if there are any issues in the accounting, that would be cleared as per the procedure. But this kind of harrasement is unwarranted, he said.

Mallareddy's nephew Praveen Reddy was also brought to the hospital. He is also alleged to have been assaulted during the searches at his home yesterday. He was escorted to hospital with armed forces, in a private vehicle.

Meanwhile, scores of TRS workers protested outside the hospital, raising slogans against the I-T raids.