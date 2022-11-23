  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 I-T raids continue a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raids continue at Telanagana Minister Malla Reddy's properties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy complained of sickness and he was immediately rushed to Mallareddy Narayana hospital at Suraram (DC)
 Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy complained of sickness and he was immediately rushed to Mallareddy Narayana hospital at Suraram (DC)

Hyderabad: High voltage drama unfolded on Wednesday morning when the Income Tax department continued searches for the second consecutive day on properties owned by Telanagana Minister Ch Mallareddy's, his family members and relatives in Hyderabad.

Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy complained of sickness and he was immediately rushed to Mallareddy Narayana hospital at Suraram, owned by the Mallareddy family. Moments later, the hospital became a fortresses with central forces taking control of the area.

Learning about his son's ill health, Mallareddy rushed to the hospital. He said that his son fell.sick due to the harassment and high handedness of I-T officials and the central armed forces who were providing security to the department during the searches.

The minister left the hospital after inquiring about his son's health condition. Later updating about Mahender's health condition, doctors told media persons that he was not able to talk when brought to the hospital in the morning, but he is speaking now and his condition is stable. He is being treated for pain in left shoulder and chest.

Mallareddy's daughter in law Preethi Reddy said that Mahender is under observation and in need of rest. She, however, refused to comment on being asked if Mahender was assaulted by the central armed personnel.

Later, Mallareddy accompanied by MLA Vivekananda, MLA Shambhipur Raju and several other TRS leaders arrived at the hospital. Speaking to media Vivekananda said the searches show the witch-hunt by the BJP led Union Government. The family runs several institutions and if there are any issues in the accounting, that would be cleared as per the procedure. But this kind of harrasement is unwarranted, he said.

Mallareddy's nephew Praveen Reddy was also brought to the hospital. He is also alleged to have been assaulted during the searches at his home yesterday. He was escorted to hospital with armed forces, in a private vehicle.

Meanwhile, scores of TRS workers protested outside the hospital, raising slogans against the I-T raids.

...
Tags: it raids, ch malla reddy, hyderabad it raids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

I-T sleuths raid Malla Reddy’s residence, family’s edu. institutions
Malla Reddy group always mired in controversies

Latest From Nation

Speaking at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary’s College in Chennai on Tuesday, Stalin told the young graduates not to put an end to the education with the degree that they had received but pursue more knowledge and obtain higher qualifications. (PTI file image)

Set high goals for your future: CM Stalin tells graduates

CI Rajesh said they received information through Disha app at midnight 1:19 a.m. They rushed to the resort within minutes and rescued the victim. (File image)

Disha app saves woman from rapists

The ZTPCs alleged that ZP chief Bindu was misusing the ZP funds and not judiciously allocating them to all the mandals. (DC file image)

TRS party ZPTCs boycott ZP meeting in Mahabubabad

The photographs of migrant labourers put up at Lusail Stadium, the main platform for the Football World Cup, among the eight constructed for the event in Qatar. (DC image)

TS workers recognised for labour at FIFA World Cup venues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)

Dropping of weapons through drones in Jammu area: Less number of incidents reported

Incidence of airdropping of weapons, explosives and narcotic drugs by Pakistani drones in areas close to the International Border with Pakistan in the Jammu region has decreased during the past three months. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->