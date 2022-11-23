  
Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10% EWS quota

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 10:26 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (PTI file)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI file)

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking review of its verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation introduced in 2019 for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories.

Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed the petition in the apex court seeking review of the November 7 verdict.

In the landmark judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had said that the use of basic structure doctrine as a “sword” to “stultify” the State's effort to do economic justice cannot be countenanced.

It had delivered a 3:2 majority decision in favour of the 103rd Constitution amendment.

...
