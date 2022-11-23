  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 Border violence: Ass ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Border violence: Assam forest office torched, two vehicles in Meghalaya set on fire

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

MUKROH/GUWAHATI: A group of villagers from Meghalaya allegedly vandalised and burnt down a forest office in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, following the killing of six people in violence that occurred in a disputed area along the border between the two states, officials claimed on Wednesday.

At least two vehicles - one in Mukroh village where the violence took place on Tuesday and another in Meghalaya's capital Shillong- were set ablaze by a mob, they said.

Armed with machetes, rods and sticks, residents of the village allegedly gathered in front of a beat office under the Kheroni Forest Range in Assam along the inter-state border on Tuesday night and set the structure on fire, the officials said.

The mob vandalised the forest office and torched properties such as furniture, documents and motorcycles parked in the complex, one of the officials said.
However, no injury to the forest personnel posted there has been reported so far, he told PTI.

The villagers had left the area before a team of Assam policemen and other security personnel reached the spot, he said.

An Assam government vehicle that was found abandoned at Mukroh village was torched by locals, another official said.

The influential Khasi Students' Union took responsibility for the torching of the forest beat office and the Assam government vehicle at Mukroh and alleged that the MDA dispensation in Meghalaya failed to protect its citizens.

Members of the students' union held demonstrations at the Ialong Civil Hospital where the bodies of all the six people were brought for post-mortem examinations and demanded that those responsible for the killing be handed over to the Meghalaya Police.

Following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in Meghalaya, the Assam Police continued to advise car owners to avoid entering the neighbouring state for safety.

At various points to enter Meghalaya from Assam, including at Guwahati and Cachar district, the police personnel put up barricades and asked people not to travel to the hill state in a vehicle bearing a number plate from Assam.

“Since yesterday, we have been advising people not to go to Meghalaya till the situation completely normalises. We are only requesting the private and small car owners not to travel as miscreants are targeting such vehicles there,” Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh told PTI.

He, however, said the commercial vehicles have not been stopped as of now. Sources told PTI that a car with an Assam number plate was burnt in Shillong on Tuesday evening after miscreants asked the passengers to leave the vehicle.

Some taxi drivers, who returned to Guwahati on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, said the Meghalaya Police escorted them to the border, but still, their vehicles were pelted with stones by onlookers while on the move.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said they asked passengers of vehicles from Assam and other states not to travel through Meghalaya as per requests from the hill state.

“The Meghalaya Police had requested us to control vehicles going inside their state following the disturbances. Restrictions have been put in place as a precautionary measure for the safety of the people,” he added.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

The Meghalaya government suspended mobile internet services in seven districts, while the Assam Police sounded alert in the border districts and also ordered an inquiry by a retired high court judge into the matter.

In a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, complained that the Assam police and forest guards “entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing”.

Assam Police officials, however, asserted that the truck was intercepted in West Karbi Anglong district of the state by a forest department team and a mob from Meghalaya had later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, which led to firing by the Assam side to bring the situation under control.

Five of the six killed at Mukroh village were Meghalaya residents and one is an Assam forest guard, Sangma said.

The Meghalaya CM announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Assam government too said that it will provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased as compensation.

A team of Meghalaya ministers will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 to seek a central agency probe into the matter.

The Assam government, however, said that it will hand over the probe to a central or neutral agency.

...
Tags: assam-mizoram border dispute


Latest From Nation

Vinay Bhaskar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao and the efforts of officials, the Telangana state achieved a defecation-free tag in the country and received several awards. (File image)

People’s participation key for success govt scheme: MLA

Ex legislator Prasad, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao and other leaders reached the Yanamalakuduru Locks with party cadres to hold the protest. (DC file image)

YSRC-TD protests, counter-protests create tension over delay in bridge works

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

The farmers and rice millers are engaging vehicles approved by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and they gave up the use of the bullock carts. (Representional AP image)

Paddy procurement App hits livelihood of bullock cart owners



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Any ruling party at Centre can appoint a 'yes man' as CEC, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->