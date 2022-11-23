  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2022 AP govt to act again ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP govt to act against officers ignoring industrial mishaps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 7:42 am IST
A file photo shows thick smoke emanating from the LG Polymers factory at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. At least 11 persons were killed in the industrial accident. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)
 A file photo shows thick smoke emanating from the LG Polymers factory at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. At least 11 persons were killed in the industrial accident. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is collecting data of past three years related to information on number of industrial accidents, details of units involved, number of persons dead or injured, among others. Based on an analysis of this data, the government intends to overhaul the factories’ department to improve industrial safety in Andhra Pradesh.

Of late, the state has been witnessing a series of industrial mishaps, claiming several lives. As there has been no let-up in these accidents, top brass of factories’ department has prepared a format for collecting information pertaining to industrial units that have suffered mishaps, their timing, intensity and impact.

In the aftermath of the accident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020, state government had constituted a high power committee with experts, which came up with a series of suggestions. Industries not complying with the suggested safety norms scrupulously is said to be one of the reasons for recurring industrial mishaps in Andhra Pradesh. The accidents have been happening even though third-party safety audits are also in progress, especially at all hazardous industrial units in the state.

Given the backdrop, state government wants a thorough overhaul of the department to correct administrative lapses and punish erring officers right up to the top level. It has been unnerved given the repeated mishaps in some industrial units within a gap of a few days, affecting hundreds of people and claiming four lives at Achyuthapuram of Anakapalli district and Kakinada. So much so, an entire industrial unit has been ordered closed until it complies with safety norms.

Section 40 of Factories Act, 1948, pertains to safety of buildings and machinery. It clearly says in case the use of a building, machinery or plant in a factory involves imminent danger to human life or safety, that portion cannot be used until repaired or altered. In case that is not possible, the entire unit has to be closed.

Factory department authorities are failing in applying the latter part of this rule. They are ordering closure or issuing prohibitory orders only for the affected part of machinery or premises, allegedly for financial favour.

Sources privy to developments in the factories department said, “State government has taken a serious view of recurring industrial mishaps despite initiation of a series steps. It has called for details of these mishaps to fix responsibility and take erring officials to task.”

...
Tags: industrial accidents in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Facebook)

Protocol violation angers Gadwal MLA, holds govt college principal by collar

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice K M Joseph, said its endeavour is to put a system in place so that the “best man” is selected as the CEC. (PTI)

SC: Constitution called for law on poll panel, but nothing was done in 72 yrs

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: Constitution called for law on poll panel, but nothing was done in 72 yrs

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice K M Joseph, said its endeavour is to put a system in place so that the “best man” is selected as the CEC. (PTI)

300 militants active in J&K, says Army

Border Security Force personnel stand guard after neutralizing an intruder coming from Pakistan, in Arnia sector, early Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Students blame college for delay in helping sexual assault victim

On November 1, a first-year BBA-LLB student was allegedly ragged, sexually assaulted, beaten and forced to chant religious slogans by a group of students at the college hostel. (DC image)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->