Andhra Pradesh: HC nod for recruitment of Anganwadi supervisors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
 A single judge bench of Justice Ramakrishna Prasad heard the petition on Wednesday after the selected candidates whose names were found in the merit list moved court saying they were peeved as the requirement was abruptly stopped. (DC File)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given its nod for filling up the Anganwadi supervisor posts in the state.

A single judge bench of Justice Ramakrishna Prasad heard the petition on Wednesday after the selected candidates whose names were found in the merit list moved court saying they were peeved as the requirement was abruptly stopped.

Petitioners’ counsel Narra Srinivasa Rao argued for resuming the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, some petitioners moved court saying they were subjected to injustice in the selection process. The court rejected their petitions and directed the government to go ahead with the recruitment process.

Government pleader submitted to the court that the recruitment process would be resumed as per the old notification.

