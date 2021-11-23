Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2021 Two people dead afte ...
Two people dead after house collapses due to LPG cylinder blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Two adjoining houses also collapsed, leaving 12 occupants injured
 The Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to pull 12 people out of the rubble. (Representational Image)

Salem: Two persons, including an octogenarian woman, were killed in building collapse triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Karungalpatti in the district early on Tuesday.

Two adjoining houses also collapsed due to the impact of the blast, leaving 12 occupants injured, police said.

 

The Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to pull 12 people out of the rubble, of which three were said to be serious and admitted to the government hospital here. Efforts are on to rescue those buried under the debris, they said.

District collector Karmegham rushed to the scene and is overseeing the rescue operations.

...
