Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2021 Telangana HC reserve ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC reserves order on Gaddiannaram fruit market

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 23, 2021, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 12:43 am IST
Advocate commission pointed out that, 'the facilities created at Batasingaram are insufficient for starting full-fledged businesses'
The Gaddiannaram fruit market wears a deserted look after it was shifted to the Logistic Park at Batasingaram in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders in the batch of petitions, appeals and contempt case, related to shifting of Gaddiannaram fruit market to the make-shift market at Batasingaram till a new-look Koheda fruit market is ready for occupation.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy reserved orders after getting a report from the  advocate commission that was appointed by the court to inspect the facilities being created at Batasingaram.

 

K. Vinay Kumar from the advocate commission pointed out although facilities have been created at Batasingaram, they are insufficient for starting full-fledged businesses. However, he supported the stand of the government on creation of corporate health facilities inside the existing Gaddiannaram fruit market premises.  

Gangaiah Naidu, appearing for the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, vehemently opposed the decision to shift the fruit market. He submitted that agents and traders were ready to move to Batasingaram provided at least of the facilities like cold storage facilities, PHC, restrooms for fruit growers, hamalis, commission agents and banks were set up, as assured by the government at Batasingaram.  

 

Government counsel Sanjeev Kumar said almost all the facilities were created. It was the traders who were creating confusion as they were not keen on shifting the market from Gaddiannaram.

While reserving orders, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that they would take into consideration all the points furnished in the three reports submitted by the government’s special counsel, secretary of Telangana State Legal Service Authority and the Advocate Commission.

Tags: gaddiannaram fruit market, batasingaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


