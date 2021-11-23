PFI office-bearer arrested in connection with Kerala RSS worker's murder

Palakkad: A Popular Front of India (PFI) office-bearer was arrested by Palakkad police in connection with the murder of an RSS worker S Sanjith in the district on Tuesday.

Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

R Viswanadh, Palakkad Superintendent of Police, said, "We have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an RSS worker. We cannot reveal any details of the suspect because the arrest has been made on the basis of statements from eyewitnesses, and it could affect the further investigation. We are moving ahead with the procedures of identifying the suspect. More arrests will be made in the next two days."

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on November 15.

According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.