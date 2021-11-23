Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2021 IMD issues yellow al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, heavy rains predicted over next few days

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2021, 9:31 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 9:31 am IST
IMD has also issued an orange alert for November 25 and 26
People walk on the shore during heavy rainfall, at Pattinapakkam in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 People walk on the shore during heavy rainfall, at Pattinapakkam in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and an orange alert for November 25 and 26.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.

 

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days.

IMD further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26."

 

...
Tags: chennai rains, chennai floods, tamil nadu rains
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Horoscope 23 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A worker uses an anti-smog gun to control dust at a construction side at the landmark India Gate monument in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)

Delhi's air quality improves on the back of winds

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP)

Andhra govt to distribute essential commodities free in flood-affected districts

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 on Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government. (Photo: Facebook/Mullaperiyar Dam)

Tamil Nadu opens one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against Covid: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava. (PTI file photo)

Air pollution: Delhi lifts ban on construction; call on school reopening on Nov 24

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. (ANI Photo)

CJI calls for true education

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->