Telangana health profile project to kick off soon

Hyderabad: The much-touted Telangana health profile project will kick off in the first week of December with experimental implementation in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

As part of the profiling, every individual’s health will be checked on various parameters, along with current health history, with demographic details. Based on this information, a health risk assessment will be performed on each person, and those who fall into high-risk categories can be identified and provided with the necessary medical care, health and finance minister T. Harish Rao said on Monday.

The minister, who chaired a meeting with top officials of the state health department, instructed that the project must be started in the first week of December and information should be correct in every aspect.

The data collected from every individual will be digitally stored and based on identity and information provided by the beneficiaries, including their Aadhaar numbers, their full health picture should be available to all government hospitals which should be able to draw the same from a centralised data storage facility, the minister said.

He said while at present, the health profile project listed eight tests as part of its health screening, the facilities at the Telangana Diagnostic Centres should be used which could perform 57 different tests for generating a better and fuller health picture of individuals. As part of the project, health workers will visit every household and collect data and information of members of each household.