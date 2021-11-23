Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2021 Congress leader Kirt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC in Delhi today

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 11:53 am IST
A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar
Kirti Azad (ANI file photo)
  Kirti Azad (ANI file photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Kirti Azad will join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday at 5 pm in the national capital, informed sources.

On December 23, 2015, he was suspended from BJP for openly targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association and later in 2018 he joined the Congress.

 

A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

Azad was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983.

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi.

 

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

...
Tags: kirti azad, congress leader, trinamul congress, darbhanga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

An auto rickshaw with passengers is pushed through a flooded street after heavy rains in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM Bommai about rain related damages, assures help

News

74 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Vizag

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building. (PTI file image)

Central Vista: SC dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

The court asked the Alappuzha District Collector to convene a meeting with the Grama Panchayath and PWD officials to finalise a site plan for allotment of the shops. (PTI)

Norms barring obstruction of roads, pavements be followed during festivals: Kerala HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 7,579 new Covid cases, lowest in 543 days

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural highlighting the benefits of vaccination and urging people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi's air quality improves on the back of winds

A worker uses an anti-smog gun to control dust at a construction side at the landmark India Gate monument in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->