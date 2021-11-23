Nation Current Affairs 23 Nov 2021 CJI calls for true e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CJI calls for true education

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 1:11 am IST
True education should inculcate humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (Photo:PTI)
 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Lamenting about education becoming utilitarian, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday called for a holistic approach towards education by incorporating human values and social conscience, which makes students responsible towards not just his fellow human being but to the environment, animals and Earth.

“When we refer to ‘education’, it is often understood to mean academic learning. But being ‘truly educated’ means much more; true education should result in a far more holistic positive change and advancement in the life of a student,” said Chief Justice Ramana, delivering the 40th convocation address of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute for Higher Learning at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

 

He cautioned that a utilitarian education system was not equipped to deal with ‘moral’ or ‘spiritual’ function which “builds the character of our students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility”.

The Chief Justice said “true education” should inculcate in students virtues such as humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect.

“Education must elevate your character and broaden your thinking. It must enable you to make the right decision when faced with the complexities of life,” he argued.

 

“You will have to deal with people from different walks of life that may occasionally challenge you. But be tolerant; hold onto certain core values as you walk through this journey of life, and experience all the richness that it can offer you,” the Chief Justice Ramana told the students at the convocation.

Exhorting the students to become socially responsible, the Chief Justice of India said “the educated have the responsibility to enrich the society, to seek excellence, to gain knowledge and propagate it, educating all around them, and empowering people, communities and societies.”

 

“With your skills and values, you can change the world for the better. Be active, keep your eyes open, and hold out your hand and help those in need. Do not be trapped in your own needs or wants. Look towards your family, your neighbourhood, your village, community, and so on. If you start practicing this, you will soon be living in a better world, free of conflicts and violence. As global citizens, it should be your endeavour to establish a progressive world,” CJI Ramana said.

...
Tags: n.v. ramana rao, academic education, puttaparthi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy stated that the Central government provided financial assistance to farmers for paddy cultivation, and later, the farmers cultivated paddy and the paddy procurement should be done by state governments. (DC Image)

Centre ready to procure paddy, says Kishan Reddy

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava. (PTI file photo)

No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against Covid: ICMR

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI file photo)

SC protects Param Bir Singh from arrest, directs him to co-operate with investigation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against Covid: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava. (PTI file photo)

Air pollution: Delhi lifts ban on construction; call on school reopening on Nov 24

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. (ANI Photo)

Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage

Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->