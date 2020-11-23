The Indian Premier League 2020

SC says COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi, Gujarat

Published Nov 23, 2020
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Court asks Centre and all states to file status reports within two days, detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in East Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)
 Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in East Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has worsened in places like Delhi and Gujarat.

The court said the situation is going out of control in Gujarat.

 

Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The top court, which was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognisance regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals, has posted the matter for hearing on November 27.

 

